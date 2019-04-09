Olivia Jade’s Beauty Trademark Application Finally Approved After Error-Filled One Fixed

Olivia Jade has reportedly not given up yet on becoming the next beauty line mogul and her application for her beauty trademark has finally been approved.

It all comes following recent reports the 19-year-old social media celebrity initially had her application for her trademark, “Olivia Jade” and “Olivia Jade Beauty,” denied due to spelling errors involving punctuation, according to a report from The Blast published Tuesday. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Released After Paying $1 Million Bond)

She reportedly fixed those errors and re-submitted the application to the U.S. Patent & Trademark office. It was accepted and has now been passed on to the next step for officially becoming a trademark. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

According to People magazine, the explanation on the first document read the “applicant must correct the punctuation in the identification to clarify the individual items in the list of goods.”

Lori Loughlin’s and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughter has been in the headlines for weeks after her parents were named in the national college admission scam called Operation Varsity Blues. They were arrested and accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Jade and Isabella Giannulli, into the University of Southern California (USC) by pretending their daughters were competitive rowing recruits. (RELATED: REPORT: 7 FBI Agents Arrested Felicity Huffman At Gunpoint)

The “Full House” star and her husband were booked and charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The two were later released on $1 million bond each.

After news broke about the national college admission scheme, Jade lost several partnerships including with TRESemme and Sephora.

As previously reported, she’s reportedly distanced herself from her parents and is not speaking to them.

“Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman was also named in the national scheme and has since agreed to plead guilty for her alleged part in the college admissions scam.