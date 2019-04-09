Watch The 2019 One Shining Moment Video From March Madness

One Shining Moment was as great as ever for the 2019 NCAA tournament.

Following Virginia’s epic win over Texas Tech in the title game Monday night, the yearly tradition was dropped, and it was awesome. (RELATED: Virginia Wins The National Title After Beating Texas Tech)

This tournament was outstanding. It felt like pretty much every game went to the wire, we had the best Elite 8 in recent memory and we needed five extra minutes to crown a national champion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Men’s Basketball (@uvamenshoops) on Apr 9, 2019 at 3:23am PDT

Don’t worry too much because the video did an outstanding job at capturing all of the excitement. Give it a watch below.

It’s that time… One Shining Moment to close out #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/tTzgxqbafo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2019

The highest of highs and the lowest of lows. That’s really the only way to sum up March Madness, especially this year.

If you didn’t watch the tournament this year, then you probably should just leave the country because this was the best tournament in a very long time.

Again, it felt like every single game was absolutely epic. It was pure pornography for basketball fans.

I hope you all enjoyed the journey even a fraction as much as I did. What an exhilarating ride.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter