Protect Your Home The Smart Way With Up To $200 Off Blink Security Cameras

Right now at Amazon, you can save up to 40% on Blink XT Security Camera Systems. These weatherproof cameras are designed for indoor or outdoor use, and you can link up to 10 cameras on one Blink Sync Module, so you can create a robust home security system.

The Blink 1-Camera System is normally $130 but you can get it for $79.99 and save over $50

These feature a built-in motion sensor that will alert you via smartphone when someone walks onto your property. The cameras are easy to control with your smartphone or Alexa-enabled device. You’ll also get free cloud storage! Each wireless camera has a 2-year battery life from 2 included AA Lithium batteries, so you don’t have to worry about wiring or recharging.

The Blink 1-Camera System retails for $129.99, but you can get it for just $79.99 right now. The 5-camera system, which retails for $499.99, is on sale for $299.99 ($200 off), and 2 and 3-camera systems are also reduced up to 40 percent, so you can choose the set that meets your needs. Shipping is free.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.