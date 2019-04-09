Report: Agents Applaud Trump’s Choice To Boot Secret Service Chief

Agency members reportedly welcomed President Donald Trump’s decision to remove Secret Service Director Randolph Alles.

“Alles seemed more interested in making friends with agents than fixing the problems that plague the once-proud agency,” agency sources told the Daily Mail.

Trump announced Alles’ resignation Monday, according to a statement issued by press secretary Sarah Sanders and widely reported by media outlets. “The sentiment at the agency is ‘good riddance,'” sources said, according to a report by journalists Ronald Kessler and David Martosko.

Alles’ ousting came after an incident at Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, where authorities arrested a Chinese national in March after she gained admission to the exclusive resort, The Associated Press reported.

Alles was appointed on April 25, 2017 at the request of John Kelly, then secretary of Homeland Security, who threatened to quit otherwise, sources told the Daily Mail. Trump interviewed Alles, but he was reportedly not impressed due to Alles’ lack of knowledge of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS).

“Apparently it was too much trouble to read books and articles about the agency or to check out the Secret Service website before meeting with the president,” Kessler wrote in his book about Trump. (RELATED: Warren Wants To Investigate Trump’s Firing Of Secret Service Director)

At one point, Alles had reportedly suggested trimming the Secret Service budget by reducing protection of Trump family members unless an actual threat had been made. The White House staff is said to have rejected Alles’ proposal, given the hostility they feel has been directed at Trump and his family by opponents.

Trump has selected James M. Murray, a career member of the USSS, to replace Alles, according to a White House statement reported by The Washington Times. He will reportedly start in May.

Follow Whitney on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.