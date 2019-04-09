‘Roseanne’ Star Sara Gilbert Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Talk’

“Roseanne” star Sara Gilbert surprised her fans Tuesday when she announced that it was time for her to leave her show “The Talk” and put some balance back in her life.

“This is something that I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season,” the 44-year-old actress shared in an emotional moment on the show, according to Page Six.

“I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult,” she added. “Last season, I did ‘The Conners’ and was also producing and [hosted] here. I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance.” (RELATED: ‘Roseanne’ Star Sara Gilbert Slams Roseanne Barr Over ‘Abhorrent’ Tweet)

Gilbert continued, “I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or take time for myself. As I’ve continued on, I’m starting to develop more things to produce, and I’m having opportunities to act.”

The star of the former ABC series then admitted she has no idea just how she’s “going to do it all,” but was looking forward to seeing what comes next.

“I’m looking at the next six months and thinking, ‘There’s not time.’ … It’s difficult because this is a place that I love and a place that I’m extremely happy,” the “Big Bang Theory” star shared. “I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff, I’m so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes every day. It’s been such an honor.”

The news comes after co-host Julie Chen in September left the CBS daytime talk show after her husband, former CEO with the network, Les Moonves, was let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.