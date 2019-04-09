Samantha Hoopes Announces That She’s Pregnant

Samantha Hoopes is going to have a baby.

The superstar model, who is engaged to Salvatore Palella, announced the pregnancy news on Instagram Tuesday.

She captioned a photo of herself with Pella, in part: "We are so happy to finally announce baby Palella arriving in August! This journey so far has opened my eyes to how beautiful the woman's body is! It's truly incredible what nature can do and what love between two people can create."

Well, I guess that's going to go ahead and de-commission Hoopes from the modeling game for a minute or two. That's part of life.

Major props to her and her future husband. It looks like the two of them are incredibly happy together, and now they're going to welcome a baby to the world together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Hoopes (@samanthahoopes) on Mar 6, 2019 at 9:34am PST

Good for Hoopes. Obviously, we hate to see her dial back the modeling game, which is something I assume just has to happen now, but becoming a mother is almost certainly worth it.

