Shay Mitchell Turns 32 Years Old

Shay Mitchell’s birthday is April 10. To celebrate, we put together a slideshow of all of her hottest looks.

Mitchell was born in Ontario, Canada, but grew up in British Columbia. She originally began a career in modeling at age 17, but gave that up to pursue her dream of acting. She moved from Bangkok to Toronto and took a job as a waitress and began taking acting classes.

She is most known for her break out role in ABC’s “Pretty Little Liars” as Emily Fields alongside Ashley Benson. The series ran from 2010-2017. (RELATED: Actress Defends Her Curves To Hollywood: ‘I’m Not Skin And Bones’)

After “Pretty Little Liars,” Mitchell launched her own production company called Amore and Vita Productions.

Mitchell also starred as Peach in the Netflix original “You.” In August of 2018 she played a cop in the horror film “Cadaver.”

Along with her roles in various films, Mitchell also has her own YouTube channel where she shares fashion and beauty tips. She has almost 3.7 million subscribers.