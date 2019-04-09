This $1000 Gun Safe Is Over $300 Off For A Limited Time

Part of the responsibility that comes with owning a gun is properly and safely storing it. While guns safes are often expensive and impractical for easy access in the event of an emergency, we here at the Daily Dealer just came across a particularly good gun cabinet that promises quick access while retaining security with a 3 point locking system. The safe advertises that it holds up to 22 long shotguns or rifles, and the left hand shelves fit handguns and accessories, making this a very cost efficient way to store your whole collection for easy access in the case of an emergency.

Stack-On SS-22-MB-E SS22 Gun Safe 22 on sale for $640, over $300 off its normal price

This Stack-On SS-22-MB-E SS22 Gun Safe even has an electronic passcode lock and fully carpeted interior and for a limited time $330+ off, this life-saving storage solution is an absolute steal

Guns Save Lives, and this safe ensures that your gun of choice can be close at hand if necessary

