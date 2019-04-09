Mexican Woman Harassed For Wearing MAGA Hat Speaks Out

Stephanie Hamill | Video Columnist

A Trump supporter and dual citizen for Tijuana, Mexico, is speaking out after being harassed at a post office in Southern California for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Paloma Zuniga, who goes by “Paloma For Trump” on social media, says she was at a Chula Vista post office attempting to send out a package when another customer took issue with her pro-President Donald Trump hat. (RELATED: Video Shows Woman Being Harassed for Wearing a Maga Hat)

After Zuniga recorded the incident and shared it on her Facebook page, The Daily Caller reached out for comment to get some more context behind the now-viral video.

