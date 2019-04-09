Virginia Beats Texas Tech To Win The National Championship

William Davis | Contributor

The “team of destiny” has fulfilled its mandate.

The Virginia Cavaliers are the college basketball national champions, following a thrilling 85-77 overtime win over Texas Tech. Coach Tony Bennett and his program now have their first national title in school history, and I can’t think of anybody more deserving. (RELATED: Tickets To Virginia Vs. Texas Tech Championship Game Cost Under $200)

Congrats to former Alabama player Braxton Key on his title win as well:

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 08: Braxton Key #2 of the Virginia Cavaliers handles the ball on offense against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half during the 2019 NCAA men’s Final Four National Championship game. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In a sport that has allegedly been corrupted to an almost spectacular degree, watching a great man like Bennett take home the title has to be rewarding. Coach Bennett is a great man who loves his players and family and leads as a man of deep faith.


Congrats, Virginia!

Wahoowa!

