Virginia Beats Texas Tech To Win The National Championship

The “team of destiny” has fulfilled its mandate.

The Virginia Cavaliers are the college basketball national champions, following a thrilling 85-77 overtime win over Texas Tech. Coach Tony Bennett and his program now have their first national title in school history, and I can’t think of anybody more deserving. (RELATED: Tickets To Virginia Vs. Texas Tech Championship Game Cost Under $200)

Congrats to former Alabama player Braxton Key on his title win as well:

In a sport that has allegedly been corrupted to an almost spectacular degree, watching a great man like Bennett take home the title has to be rewarding. Coach Bennett is a great man who loves his players and family and leads as a man of deep faith.

“That’s for me where I draw my strength from, my peace, my steadiness.”

– Virginia coach Tony Bennett on his faith in Christpic.twitter.com/6OLQYSPNYB — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) April 7, 2019



Congrats, Virginia!

Wahoowa!