VOTE: Who Should Trump Pick For DHS?

Graeme Gallagher | Contributor

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen officially announced her resignation from the position Monday after a private meeting with President Donald Trump over the weekend.


Nielsen was confirmed as the DHS secretary in 2017 and has been in the Trump administration since the president’s inauguration. Nielsen and Trump have battled behind the scenes over the effort to build a wall along the U.S. southern border. (RELATED: Kirstjen Nielsen Speaks Out After Resignation)

Kevin McAleenan, the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become the acting secretary until Trump nominates someone who will go through a confirmation vote in the Senate. (RELATED: CNN Analyst Thinks Ousted DHS Secretary Nielsen Wrote The Infamous NYT Op-Ed)

Names are being floated as to who will fill the void, but nothing has been confirmed. So, here are some people that could be up to the task. Who do you think Trump should pick for DHS secretary? Let us know below!

