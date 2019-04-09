‘Yellowstone’ Releases John Dutton Video Ahead Of Season 2 Release

“Yellowstone” dropped an awesome video of John Dutton on Instagram Tuesday.

Dutton, who is played by the outstanding Kevin Costner, is the head of the most powerful family. I’d argue he’s somebody we should all aspire to be like, but some of his ruthless tactics leave that open for debate. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

Having said that, there’s no question he’s one of the most badass television characters that we’ve ever seen. The video posted on the show’s Instagram page is only further.

The greatest line all season was delivered from Dutton when he said, “This is America. We don’t share land here.”

Sounds like it came out of my very own mouth. Give the video a watch below. Fans of the show are going to love it.

View this post on Instagram It’s only Tuesday. #JohnDutton #KevinCostner #Yellowstone A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Apr 9, 2019 at 6:28am PDT

Who is ready to run through a damn concrete barrier right now? I know that I sure as hell am. June 19 is going to be an epic day, and I can’t wait for it to arrive.

Make sure to catch up on the Paramount Network if you haven’t already.