58 Percent Approve Of Trump’s Work On The Economy

Fifty-eight percent of respondents approve of President Donald Trump’s job on the economy, according to a Georgetown University poll released Wednesday.

That number is slightly higher than the president’s overall approval rating of 55%. And 38% disapprove of the job Trump is doing with respect to the economy. Also, 57% approve of the job Trump is doing on jobs, one of Trump’s key campaign issues.

Despite those relatively high approval numbers, only 35% of respondents reported they viewed the country was on the right track, compared to 57% who believed that the current state of affairs is pushing the country in the wrong direction.(RELATED: State Revenues In Trump Economy So Strong They’re Giving Money Back To Taxpayers)

Trump did have a higher approval rating than Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who only garnered 37 percent approval in the poll.

Georgetown University surveyed 1,000 registered likely voters from March 31 through April 4, and the poll carried a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

Trump recently tweeted out the results of another poll that revealed his approval rating jumped to 53%.

Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel asserted that the economy was doing well.