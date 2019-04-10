Ariana Grande Filed Trademark For ‘Thank U, Next’

Ariana Grande has filed a trademark for her latest album name “Thank U, Next.”

The hit pop singer filed the trademark on April 2 and plans to use it for a number of beauty products, E! News reported. The application obtained by E! lists products such as perfume, cologne, body lotions, bath gels, shower gels, body scrubs, body powders and body mists.

Grande released “Thank U, Next” as a single back in November and it was an instant hit. Then, she released a full album under the same name in February. Every single song on the “Thank U, Next” album claimed a spot in Spotify’s Top 50 after it was released. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Officially Achieves Something Not Seen Since The Beatles In ’64)

It’s no surprise Grande wants to release a line of beauty products. She already has multiple fragrances out including Cloud, Ari, Sweet Like Candy, Moonlight and Frankie.

Despite a really rough 2018, Grande has seemed to come back from it all in 2019. In September of 2018, Grande’s ex boyfriend and rapper Mac Miller committed suicide. Then, her and comedian Pete Davidson had a pretty nasty break up in October after getting engaged just five months prior.

However, Grande has bounced back like nobody I have ever seen before. I expect nothing but greatness out of this beauty line based off of everything we’ve seen from her this year so far.