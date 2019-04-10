Coachella Turns 20: Here’s Who Will Be Performing This Year

Coachella 2019 is officially here, and expectations are higher than ever.

The annual, two-weekend music festival held in Indio, California, begins this weekend, but last year’s performances will be hard to live up to. People are still talking about Beyoncé’s legendary 2018 performance (#Beychella) and Walmart Yodel Boy’s live debut, so it’s hard to imagine how Coachella will top itself in 2019.

But if we know anything about the music-festival-turned-cultural-event, it’s that it always finds a way to surprise us and live up to the hype. (RELATED: Coachella vs. Other Music Festivals: The Numbers)

The festival faced setbacks early on when prospective headliners Justin Timberlake and Kanye West both backed out just days before this year’s lineup announcement. But Coachella still managed to release its lineup on time, and judging from the social media stir, it’s a MASSIVE hit.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande will headline this year’s festival, following in Eminem, Beyoncé, and The Weeknd’s unforgettable 2018 footsteps.

humbled and excited as all hell @coachella ???? thank u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 3, 2019

But the headliners aren’t the only performers people are talking about. From EDM DJs to a K-pop girl group, this year’s lineup has something for everyone, except Solange fans (the festival announced Sunday that she will no longer be performing due to “major production delays”). So, in no particular order, here are just a few of this year’s most-anticipated acts.

Khalid: The 21-year-old, Grammy-nominated R&B singer just released his second album, “Free Spirit,” so we’re expecting some fresh tracks, along with a few of our faves, like “Eastside” and “Young Dumb And Broke.”

see u at Coachella 2019 ☀️???? — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) January 3, 2019

Kid Cudi: The “Day ‘n’ Nite” singer has amassed a cult-like following over the years, which includes stars like Travis Scott and Kanye West. So one can only hope the Grammy Award-winning artist will bring out some special guests during his Saturday performances.

Can we please get Cudi Zone at Coachella? ???????? @KidCudi — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) January 3, 2019

The 1975, an English indie pop/rock band, will perform at Coachella this year for the third time, which basically means they’re going to be really, really good (no pressure though)!

Idris Elbra. Yes, you read that right, the hunky British actor-turned-DJ, who was named the “Sexiest Man Alive” by “People” in 2018, will be gracing the Coachella stage this year.

Bazzi is only 21 years old, but his songs “Mine” and “Beautiful” have made him a force to be reckoned with in the pop and R&B industries.

Hip-hop fans fear not, because this year’s lineup has plenty of options (Wiz Khalifa, Playboi Carti, YG, Sheck Wes, Pusha T, Murda Beatz, rap supergroup Gucci Gang, and Jaden Smith just to name a few).

Breakout stars Ella Mai (“Boo’d Up”), Billie Eilish (“Bury A Friend”), and Juice WRLD (“Lucid Dreams”) will be performing for their first times at Coachella, along with female rapper, singer, actor and flautist, Lizzo.

@lizzo play the flute and hit the shoot???? pic.twitter.com/VasAPtvcGl — Diego Vilas Boas (@d1eguitooo) October 21, 2018

Janelle Monáe has performed at Coachella in the past, but the release of her third album, “Dirty Computer,” last year brought her back into the spotlight and festival-goers cannot wait to see what the true artist brings to the stage this year.

Kacey Musgraves, who recently took home a Grammy for her album “Golden Hour,” is among few alt-country singers performing at Coachella this year.

And it wouldn’t be a music festival without electronic dance music! Coachella has landed some of the biggest names in EDM this year, including Zedd, Diplo, Dillon Francis, DJ Snake, Bassnectar, and NGHTMARE. Will Zedd bring out Katy Perry to perform their new song “365?” Will French Montana and Lil Pump come out to perform “Welcome to the Party” with Diplo? Our fingers are definitely crosssed!

H.E.R., the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer, has collaborated with artists like Khalid and Bryson Tiller on some of her most popular tracks, so there’s no doubt that her contemporary R&B ballads will the “Best Part” of Sunday’s performances.

Anderson .Paak, whose third album, “Oxnard,” features artists like Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and J. Cole, announced in February that he will be releasing his fourth album, “Ventura,” on April 12. So yes, for those of you paying attention, that does mean he will be dropping his album on the first day of Coachella.

No lawd I ain’t got no extra passes ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️❌???? pic.twitter.com/HHddloQnUF — CHEEKY ANDY (@AndersonPaak) January 3, 2019

Coachella has been known to host some major reunion and throwback acts too, and this year’s inclusion of Weezer and Aphex Twins seems to fill those expectations.

BlackPink will be the first-ever female K-pop group to perform at Coachella.

Maggie Rogers, who rose to fame after impressing Pharrell Williams in a masterclass in 2016, will be performing at Coachella this year for the first time.

CHVRCHES, an electronic trio from Scotland, performed their newest collaboration with EDM-artist Marshmello on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last week, so we’re expecting something big from the three-man-band (which actually consists of two guys and one girl).

And Coachella didn’t forget to bring some Latin flare this year. Latin trap and reggaeton singers Bad Bunny and J Balvin will take the stage, and everyone’s wondering whether J Balvin will bring out Queen Bey to perform their song, “Mi Gente,” or if the two Latin powerhouses will bring out the one-and-only Cardi B to perform their massive hit, “I Like It.”

And you thought Coachella wouldn’t find a way to get Kanye to the desert…

Kanye West’s Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2 ???? pic.twitter.com/jFIcLYNUlV — Coachella (@coachella) March 31, 2019

The excitement begins April 12 and for those who won’t be making their way to the desert this weekend, Youtube has got you covered. The platform has confirmed it will be live-streaming 34 acts at the festival this year, including Childish Gambino, Pusha T and more.