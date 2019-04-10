Professional Sports Gambler Breaks Most Money Won In A Single ‘Jeopardy’ Game

James Holzhauer set a new record on Tuesday night’s episode of “Jeopardy.”

The professional sports gambler beat the record for most money won in a single game by winning $110,914, Entertainment Tonight reported. Holzhauer broke the record previously held by Roger Craig. Holzhauer surpassed Craig’s 2010 record by more than $30,000.

Before Craig, “Jeopardy” star Ken Jennings held the highest amount won in a single show with $74,000. Despite being stripped of that title, Jennings still holds the title for the longest winning streak on the famous trivia show.

Jennings won 74 games in a row in 2004 and also holds the record for highest average of correct responses per show. Jennings has won more than $3 million throughout his time on the show. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Announces He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer)

Despite Jennings success on the show, he struggled with nerves.

“I got nervous on ‘Jeopardy,'” Jennings told ET. “‘Jeopardy’ is a crucible.”

I don’t blame him. I would get nervous on “Jeopardy” as well. I consider myself to be a decently intelligent person, but I don’t think I would be successful on the show. There’s so much I don’t know anything about.

I could watch half of the show and not know a single answer to the trivia questions. Especially questions about super historical stuff, so props to this guy.