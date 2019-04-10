Jason Whitlock Shreds Kyle Korver’s Piece On White Privilege

Fox Sports pundit Jason Whitlock utterly obliterated Kyle Korver’s piece on white privilege.

The Utah Jazz guard recently wrote a piece for The Players’ Tribune about his perceived white privilege and how he has more in common with fans than his black teammates. You can read it here.

The most absurd part of his article is when he asks, “What happened during the arrest?” and “What was Thabo doing out at a club on a back-to-back?” when his teammate Thabo Sefolosha was injured and arrested in New York instead of having the proper reaction of speculation.

That sounds like an issue with Korver and not with all white people everywhere. Just because he immediately didn’t find Sefolosha’s arrest suspicious doesn’t mean the rest of us have an issue. His current Jazz teammate beat the charges and successfully settled with the NYPD for $4 million.

Again, just because Korver immediately assumed his teammate did something wrong doesn’t mean the rest of us did. This is America. I assume everybody is innocent until the jury says otherwise.

Jason Whitlock appears to have similar feelings as I do because he tore in Korver Tuesday night in an amazing segment on “Speak For Yourself.” He said the three-point assassin gained entry into “woke heaven” with his piece, but he wouldn’t be finding any “equality,” “solutions” or “reality” there.

Watch his amazing takedown below.

Whitlock: Kyle Korver’s White Privilege Manifesto earned him entry into Woke Heaven, but it’s really nothing more than Green Book meets The White Shadow. Another white savior for us to worship. @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/y2ezlftqRV — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) April 9, 2019

While Krover’s piece may be well-intentioned, it’s ridiculous, and it should be scrutinized. That’s not to say there aren’t problems in the world, but let’s not pretend for a second like NBA arenas are filled with raging racists.

I know the Russell Westbrook situation has been in the news a lot after we got into it with a fan during a game against Utah, but again, it doesn’t mean every white paying fan at a game is a racist. They’re just not. (RELATED: Russell Westbrook Tells Fan He Will ‘F**k’ Him And His Wife Up)

Things get heated between Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz fans again. “I’ll f*ck you up. You and your wife,” he says. Not sure what these fans said to him, but he also had issues with Jazz fans during the postseason. pic.twitter.com/LquwRmLVNy — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 12, 2019

If Korver wants to take a hard look in the mirror and reflect on his behavior and thoughts, that’s fine. Nobody is going to stop him.

Let’s just stop painting with such a broad brush. That’s not going to get us anywhere.

P.S. As for Korver’s claim he has more in common with fans, I’m not sure how many 6’7″ millionaires are in the stands of NBA games. We might need a fact check on that one.