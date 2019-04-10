Jennifer Lopez Responds To A-Rod Cheating Allegations From Canseco: ‘I Know What The Truth Is’

Jennifer Lopez finally responded to Jose Canseco’s allegations that Alex Rodriguez had cheated on her, stating that she “knows what the truth is.”

“I mean, it doesn’t matter,” the 49-year-old singer said about the accusation, during her appearance Wednesday on “The Breakfast Club.” He claimed that A-Rod had cheated on the actress with the ball player’s ex-Jessica Canseco, per TMZ. (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

“I know what the truth is,” she added. I know who [Alex] is. He knows who I am. We’re just happy. We’re not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is. You know.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

It all comes following allegations of cheating from former baseball star, Canseco, in a Twitter rant shortly after the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker and the former New York Yankees slugger got engaged last month during a trip to the Bahamas. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Jessica later responded to the accusations, calling them “not true.”

“Those false accusations Jose [Canseco] is making are not true! I have known Alex [Rodriguez] for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5,” the 46-year-old television personality tweeted in response to her ex.

“I certainly did not sleep with him,” she added. “I am friendly with both him and Jennifer [Lopez]. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends.”

At one point in the same interview, she once again responded to the backlash she received for being selected to do a Motown tribute at the 2019 Grammy Awards in February and asked if she thinks in hindsight she shouldn’t have done it.

“No, I think it was the right thing to do,” Lopez replied. “It surprised me, but at the same time it didn’t.”

The “Second Act” star admitted that for a second she even thought about dropping out, but “decided to go ahead and do it” after talking to Smokey Robinson.

As previously reported, social media blew up during the annual awards show with people questioning why she had been selected to sing the Motown classics like “Do You Love Me” and “Dancing in the Streets.”