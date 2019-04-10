Kim Kardashian Opens Up About WH Meeting, How It’s Inspired Her To Become A Lawyer

Kim Kardashian opened up about her White House meeting with President Donald Trump to request a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson and how it’s inspired her to want to become a lawyer.

“I made a decision to go to the White House when everyone was telling me, ‘Don’t go, your career will be over; you can’t step foot in there,'” the 38-year-old reality star explained for a cover story for Vogue Wednesday. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

“And I was like, ‘It’s my reputation over someone’s life?’ Weigh that out,” she added. “People talk shit about me all day long. It will just be another story about me versus someone getting their life back.”

She decided to get involved in the release of Johnson, a first-time, nonviolent drug offender who had been given a life sentence after learning about the woman’s situation on social media. Last summer, after the meeting Trump granted Johnson clemency.

After that meeting, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star continued working on criminal justice reform with other advocates and it inspired her make her next career move. And last summer, she started a four-year apprenticeship at a law firm in San Francisco. Her goal? Take the bar in 2022.

“The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency,” Kardashian shared. “And I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, ‘Oh, shit. I need to know more.'”

“I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair,” she added. “But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society.”

The reality star continued, “I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”