VOTE: Who is the leader of the Democratic Party?

With 18 candidates already declared and several more expected to join the race, the 2020 Democratic primary field is one of the most crowded in U.S. history.

Many believe this is due to a fractured agenda in the wake of the 2016 general election defeat, with one of the only true unifying items being the desire to defeat President Donald Trump.

The development of social media as a vehicle through which candidates can directly address their constituents has also enabled the rise of politicians and political viewpoints that would otherwise likely not have taken hold.

As the Democratic Party searches to coral this array of perspectives under a singular identity, we are searching to assign an identity to the party’s current leader. (RELATED: Who Will Be The 2020 Democratic Nominee?)

Is there one politician — 2020 candidate or not — that rises above the pack and has the ability to bring the party together?

