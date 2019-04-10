Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Forced To Stay At USC Amid College Admissions Fallout

Lori Loughlin’s daughters are not allowed to withdraw from the University of Southern California until the school’s admissions review is complete.

USC put holds on all the accounts of the students allegedly involved in the college admissions scam, the university confirmed to Page Six. “This prevents the students from registering for classes (until they have agreed to participate in the review of their case), withdrawing from the university, or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review,” the college said in a statement Monday.

TMZ originally reported that Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli had withdrawn from the university over bullying concerns after the news of their involvement broke. However, the girls remain at the college until they cooperate in the university investigation and are not allowed to withdraw. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Are Actually Still Enrolled At USC)

The university confirmed on March 25 that the girls were still enrolled and an investigation had been launched.

USC is considering the legal developments during their internal review. “Among many factors investigators could consider in reviewing each case are any developments in the criminal cases, including plea deals by parents,” the statement continued. “Following these case-by-case reviews, we will take the proper action related to each student’s status, up to revoking admission or expulsion.”

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to USC as fake rowing recruits.