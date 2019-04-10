Magic Johnson Steps Down As The President Of Basketball Operations For The Lakers

Magic Johnson quit his job with the Los Angeles Lakers late Tuesday night.

Johnson had served as the president of basketball operations, and pretty much ran the entire organization. Following the team’s final game of the year last night, he just up and quit. He addressed the media in a bizarre fashion, didn’t really give a clear reason as to why he was leaving but made it clear he was done.

You can watch Magic’s full comments below

BREAKING: Magic Johnson has stepped down as Lakers’ President of Basketball Operations. pic.twitter.com/yrHkguOO02 — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 10, 2019

What a wild an unexpected turn of events. Last year, Magic signed LeBron James and now the Lakers legend is walking out of the building. (RELATED: LeBron James Appears To Bounce Ball Into TV Broadcast On Purpose)

Below is a live look at the ‘once upon a time’ proud franchise.

Did anybody see the Lakers season going this poorly? I think a lot of people knew that they weren’t going to contend for a title, but I’m not sure anybody expected the whole thing to implode.

Who knew that signing the best player in the league would essentially kill the team as we knew it. What an absolute disaster on all levels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Mar 30, 2019 at 10:20am PDT

The question now is what will the team do with head coach Luke Walton. With Magic Johnson just up and quitting, it leaves his fate in some serious limbo.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, they had all expected to be fired, but who knows what the hell will happen now.

Lakers coaching staff fully expected to be fired in hours after the final game of the season. They had believed they were gone for months. Now? Magic quits in public, saying he’s too scared to tell Jeanie Buss face-to-face. What an embarrassing episode for a historic franchise. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2019

You couldn’t have scripted this kind of chaos with the team if you tried. What a beautiful disaster, and I highly doubt that things get better anytime soon.

LeBron James just can’t seem to stay away from drama. It’s unreal.