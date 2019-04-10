New York Jets Sign Former Memphis Express Quarterback Brandon Silvers

The New York Jets have signed Brandon Silvers.

The news was announced Wednesday that the Jets were bringing onboard the former Troy and Memphis Express quarterback. Contract details aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: Alliance Of American Football Suspending Operations)

For those of you wondering right now, I can promise you that Silvers can spin the ball pretty well. I watched a decent amount of his snaps two games this past AAF season because Johnny Manziel was also on the Express.

Silvers has a nice ball, and he can play. The fact the Jets signed him is only further proof that the scouts like what they saw in the short-lived Alliance of American Football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Silvers (@bsilv_12) on Mar 24, 2019 at 1:08pm PDT

It’s almost like the entire concept of the AAF was working just fine. Again, it’s a damn tragedy the league got shuttered after only eight weeks. It’s honestly a little enraging.

We had a spring football league, the play was high, and now it’s over. The fact players are headed to the NFL is proof that it was working just fine from the development aspect.

I hope Silvers actually manages to get on the field. It’ll only go further to show the AAF could have worked if we gave it a real chance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Silvers (@bsilv_12) on Mar 25, 2019 at 10:25am PDT

As for Manziel, it looks like it’ll be the XFL for him next. Hopefully, that league is around for longer than two months.