NFL Prospect Nick Bosa Stopped Publicly Supporting Trump To Help Draft Stock

Nick Bosa stopped his public support for President Donald Trump because he was worried about his draft stock.

The former Ohio State star is believed to be a likely top five pick, and the San Francisco 49ers hold the second overall selection. Apparently, that was a big problem.

ESPN reported the following Wednesday:

Last year he seemed to delight in posting political takes, including his support for President Trump, on Twitter and needling dissenters. (He also caused a minor social media stir by criticizing Beyonce, Black Panther and Colin Kaepernick, all eventually deleted.) As the combine drew near, though, his online behavior grew increasingly bland. I asked why he seemed to abandon something he had previously embraced. “I had to,” he says. “There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco.”

You can see some of the political tweets referenced by ESPN below.

As a Native American with a degree in Native Studies, I take great unbrage with Donald Trump’s hateful, racist rhetoric. Nick Bosa, is guilty of saying many of the same Charged things. Spoiler Alert: The Bay Area doesn’t want homophobes. pic.twitter.com/FHSwKldEGK — Inner Thoughts (@innerideas2017) March 16, 2019

I honestly feel bad for Bosa here. I don’t care if you support Trump or not, but the idea you have to tamp down your views because the 49ers might draft you is laughable.

I thought liberals were supposed to be super tolerant? Bosa’s agent clearly must not think so because he had the defensive end purge his Twitter in order to be more appealing to the demographics of the ultra-liberal city. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Meets With The Arizona Cardinals)

In Bosa’s defense, it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for the 49ers to pass on him for being conservative. It’d turn him into a political hero overnight. He’d be at the White House having dinner with Trump before the first round even finished.

He’d probably be on the national currency if Trump had his way before day two of the draft started if he was passed over for his political views. (RELATED: Nike Sells Out Of Colin Kaepernick ‘Icon’ Jerseys)

It would also only ramp up support from the base. Bosa’s going to get paid either way. The only question is where. If he dropped because of his political views, it’d be one of the biggest stories in all of sports.

Now, as a football fan who hates politics getting involved, I don’t want to see that unfold. The Kaepernick stuff was beyond annoying, and I don’t want conservative players becoming martyrs, which Bosa sounds like he has zero interest in becoming anyways.

Let’s just focus on the sport and save politics for a different time.

