Pete Davidson Makes Instagram Comeback After Mental Health Scare

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson’s Instagram profile reappeared Tuesday after the comedian wiped the account nearly five months ago.

Davidson shared a video announcing upcoming comedy appearances with John Mulaney, but it’s not actually him behind the posts, according to Page Six. Davidson hired filmmaker and photographer Marcus Russell Price to run his account.

The “SNL” star wiped his Instagram back in December after his split with pop singer Ariana Grande and a mental health scare. (RELATED: Pete Davidson Talks About The Age Gap Between Him And Kate Beckinsale)

Davidson had posted a note to his Instagram that resulted in concerns the comedian had become suicidal. “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” Davidson wrote. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer Ican last. all I’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”

Davidson isn’t the only star who hasn’t been able to take the social media heat.

His girlfriend, Kate Beckinsale, rejoined Instagram roughly two weeks ago after deleting all of her posts. The 40-year-old actress had been receiving tons of backlash about her relationship with Davidson in the comments on her photos.

