Prince Harry’s Split From Prince William: ‘It Was Only Going To Work Until They Married’

Prince Harry and Prince William have officially separated their offices and palace sources explain that their once close relationship “was only going to work until they married.”

“It was only going to work until they married — and it went on a while longer than perhaps was originally thought,” one palace courtier shared with People magazine Wednesday.

The piece notes how the royal brothers’ relationship has completely changed with the addition of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and both of their growing families. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“It’s a shame,” a royal household source added. “There was power in that unity and great strength in the foursome, but I see why it is happening. There is always that tension: trying to do the PR thing and then realizing that they are just real people. They want their own place and their own things.”

Another insider remained hopeful the current distance between the brothers will fade away and believes they will be there for “each other when it matters.”

“There is never any doubt that they will be there for each other 100 percent and support each other when it matters,” the source shared. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

“Maybe they’ll come back together a little later,” a royal household source added. “It’s another stage in the growing up. Sometimes you have to break away in order to come back.”

It all comes on the heels of reports that Harry and the expectant Meghan Markle, finally were able to move into their new home Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 25 miles from where they previously lived on the grounds of Kensington Palace, where William and Middleton live with their three kids.

This follows news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had officially broken up their joint “court” with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last month by creating separate offices.

As previously reported, news that the brothers were not getting along reportedly stems from comments the older brother made about Markle once Harry announced he planned to marry the actress.

One royal expert shared that while William meant it as friendly “brotherly advice,” the younger royal took it as an attack on his love. Things have reportedly been strained between the brothers ever since.