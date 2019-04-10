Slava Voynov Suspended For The Entire 2019-2020 NHL Season For ‘Domestic Violence Directed At His Wife’

Slava Voynov won’t be playing in the NHL again anytime soon.

The ‘once upon a time’ rising star, who now plays in Russia, was suspended for the entire 2019-2020 season Tuesday after the league determined he committed acts of domestic violence against his wife, according to The New York Post.

The decision for the suspension stems from a 2014 arrest, which resulted in the Russian-born star pleading no contest to misdemeanor corporal injury to a spouse. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, three years probation and the Kings terminated his massive deal.

Now, the league has made it so that he can’t return any sooner than July 1, 2020.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that he “determined” that Voynov had “engaged in acts of domestic violence directed at his wife,” and that the suspension was “tailored to the specific facts” of the case.

I hope the NFL is watching because this is how you handle allegations of domestic violence. The NHL did this one correctly.

Voynov was booted when the arrest happened years ago, and he won’t be back in the league for at least another year.

The NFL has a terrible track record with allegations of violence of women. The NHL pretty much straight up banned a guy for six years. They’re clearly not playing games.

Even when this suspension officially comes to an end, I’m not sure there will be a ton of teams rushing to sign him.

He’ll have been out of the league for half a decade at that point. My guess is that he’ll just continue playing in Russia.

