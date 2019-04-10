This Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker Is Under $30 Right Now

This programmable 12-cup coffee maker from Hamilton Beach is on sale for less than $30 right now at Amazon.

Nothing beats a good cup of joe — except a good cup of joe at a great price. Today, the Hamilton Beach 46310 programmable 12-cup coffee maker is 26 percent off, bringing the price down to just below $30. While this coffee maker doesn’t reinvent the wheel when it comes to brewing coffee, it gets the job done with ease, speed, and most importantly, flavor.

The Hamilton Beach 46310 programmable 12-cup coffee maker is on sale at Amazon for $29.75, down 26 percent from its normal price of $39.99.

The Hamilton Beach 46310 Coffee Maker was designed for convenience, especially in tight kitchens with little counter space. The coffee maker’s design and front-access water reservoir make it accessible while tucked under a cabinet, a small but crucial detail many other coffee makers seem to ignore. It also features a swing-out brew basket for simple access to the coffee grounds, as well as easy cleanup after the brewing is done.

This coffee maker also boasts many of the features you would expect from a good programmable coffee maker, including a clock to set brew time and brew strength in advance, a cleaning cycle reminder, and automatic pause-and-serve capability. If you’re in the market for a well-designed coffee maker that gets the job done and doesn’t break the bank, the Hamilton Beach 46310 programmable 12-cup coffee maker is a steal at $29.75.

