Thomas Massie And John Kerry Square Off Over Climate Testimony

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and former Secretary of State John Kerry squared off on Twitter on Wednesday after Massie criticized Kerry’s testimony in a climate change hearing.

During the House Oversight Committee hearing, which took place Tuesday, Kerry appeared as an expert witness and took questions on the national security threat posed by climate change.

After a heated exchange, Massie took to Twitter to vent his frustrations. “Have you noticed that the scientists who feel most qualified to weigh in on climate science are political scientists?” he tweeted on Wednesday morning. (RELATED: Thomas Massie Stands With MAGA Hat Kids)

Kerry responded by sharing a tweet from Rolling Stone that mocked Massie, along with his own comment, “It’s almost as if someone said ‘Congress has hit rock bottom’ and Massie replies with ‘hold my beer.'”

Massie fired right back. “It’s almost as if someone said ‘No one has less knowledge of science, a higher opinion of himself, and a bigger carbon footprint than Al Gore’ and Kerry replies ‘hold my champagne, I’m going to testify as a climate change expert,'” Massie tweeted.

Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel also testified at Tuesday’s hearing, arguing that climate change is a “threat multiplier” that can dramatically increase the inherent risk of things like natural disasters, military actions and even public health emergencies.

