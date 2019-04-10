Today Only: Save Over 50 Percent On This Shark ION Vacuum

Cleaning sucks — especially if your vacuum doesn’t. But today and today only, you can get the strong and portable Shark ION F80 cordless vacuum with MultiFLEX and DuoClean for 52 percent off — a savings of $236.

The powerful Shark ION F80 cordless vacuum is on a massive sale until midnight tonight, Pacific time.

The Shark ION F80 cordless vacuum is amongst the most powerful cordless vacuums on the market, sporting a lengthy 80-minute runtime on rechargeable batteries, a removable hand vacuum and Shark’s proprietary MultiFLEX and DuoClean technologies.

Shark’s MultiFLEX technology allows you to bend the wand of the vacuum to reach those impossible-to-clean spots, like under the bed or behind your furniture, while DuoClean allows the vacuum to clean both fine dust particles and large debris with the vacuums singular powerhead and dual brush rolls. The Vacuum also includes two rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and a charging dock to make cleaning as easy and portable as possible.

The Shark ION F80 cordless vacuum is a deluxe and highly-rated vacuum cleaner that’s well worth its normal price tag of $450. But at $214, this deal is too good to pass up. But remember, the sale ends at midnight, Pacific time.

The Shark ION F80 cordless vacuum is on sale at Amazon today only for $214, down 52 percent from the normal price of $450.

