‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Theory: Will Jamie Dutton Kill The Reporter Looking Into His Father?

I’m starting to think Jamie is going to commit a murder in season two of “Yellowstone.”

More specifically, I think the middle Dutton son (who is played by Wes Bentley) is going to kill Sarah Nguyen, who is the reporter looking into his father that he talked to.

The reason I think this is really simple, and it stems from the trailer. Give it a watch below if you haven’t seen it already, and then we’ll review the evidence.

In the trailer, you can see Jamie talking to Sarah as she tells him John Dutton (Kevin Costner) deserves to lose everything. This happens at the 19-second mark.

At the 53-second mark we hear John say, "We're about to find out how big of a role you play in this family, son. You understand what I'm asking?"

It seems like he’s talking to Kayce, but we don’t know that for sure. There’s some quick glimpses of the youngest son, but we don’t actually see who the head of the Dutton family is speaking to.

At the 1:13 mark, we see Jamie again clutching a rifle, looking distraught and talking about something that “can’t be fixed.”

Here’s what I think is going to happen. Jamie is going to realize the mistake of airing out all of his father’s dirty laundry to Sarah, he’s going to admit to his father what he’s done and he’s going to be instructed to fix it. That’s the line we hear from John in the trailer. It’s not meant for Kayce. It’s meant for his middle son.

When he fails to get it done, Jamie snaps and kills Sarah and contemplates suicide afterwards realizing how much trouble he's caused.

Jamie will eventually want back into the family once he fully realizes what his father his facing. Yes, he did something incredibly stupid by speaking to Sarah, which makes me only believe further he’s going to kill her.

Jamie wants so desperately to impress his father. If that line is an order to him instead of Kayce, then it’s really not hard to believe he took things way too far.

Jamie doesn’t carry the violence in him that the youngest Dutton son does, but desperate men do desperate things.

Right now, the lawyer might be the most desperate of them all.

Now, I totally do recognize the fact that order might have been delivered to Kayce and this whole theory. I’m very aware of that, but I’m putting it out there.

After watching the trailer probably 200 times at this point. It just seems like something is going on with Jamie, and it’s not what we all think it is.

We’ll find out when season two begins June 19.