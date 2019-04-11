‘Oh Baby, No’ — Twitterverse Roundly Mocks Cringeworthy Adam Schiff Selfie
A Thursday tweet from Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff was roundly mocked on the social media network, proving that even a partisan figure can, on occasion, inspire a strong non-partisan response.
To recap, model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend were in town for the House Democratic Issues Conference.
So thrilled to be introducing @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend at the House Democratic Issues Conference tonight! pic.twitter.com/8YnOW7iZPm
CBS News producer Rebecca Kaplan caught the California congressman taking a selfie with the stars in the background.
That selfie I mentioned? He posted it: https://t.co/iHofjxBh1D https://t.co/hPdMGDLbFn
Here’s a screengrab of Schiff’s actual tweet:
“[F]elt cute, might delete later,” Schiff wrote. Given the reactions below, it’s hard to imagine him not having regrets. It was also hard finding a reaction that wasn’t complete mockery. Here are a few samples:
I may have douchechills for a month from this one nauseating tweet… https://t.co/Cld6jcEHSb
so much awkward squinting
never let a boomer tweet https://t.co/r5lGevKVqw
OMG THIS IS A REAL TWEET THAT HAPPENED. https://t.co/dPh68D3NKu
So this sums up the Dem retreat… https://t.co/NPh4E2RGqL
“Oh baby, no,” wrote journalist Soledad O’Brien, who implored Schiff to move the camera “back a foot.”
Oh baby, no. Move that camera back a foot.
Congressman, you’re BEAMING https://t.co/HxRvBOYTzH
wow I hate this so much? https://t.co/NEWt27Ptam
How do you do, fellow kids? https://t.co/cmPYCGFCBj
Of all the reactions, The Washington Examiner’s Byron York stole the show: “If there were a parody account called Adam Schiff’s Cow, it might publish something like this,” York wrote.
If there were a parody account called Adam Schiff’s Cow, it might publish something like this. From @RepAdamSchiff: https://t.co/FRuN1zNrap pic.twitter.com/JU16lMb949
Why didn’t you post the pic you took with them, @AdamSchiff? pic.twitter.com/5ZLKuOXtJW
Finally, conservative writer Stephen Miller photoshopped the Schiff headshot into several historical moments. You know, for perspective. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Ignites Twitter Firestorm With ‘Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff’ T-Shirt)
