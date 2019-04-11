Amber Heard Court Filings Detail Physical Abuse She Endured While With Johnny Depp

Actress Amber Heard is now detailing the physical abuse she received from ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard claims that Depp used to hit her, ripped out her hair and choked her in a court filing responding to Depp’s $50 million defamation suit against the actress, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. Depp filed the defamation suit after Heard spoke out about the alleged abuse in an op-ed published by the Washington Post, even though she never mentions Depp by name.

The abuse started in 2014 before they married. Heard details a plane ride where Depp was drunk. She claims he was angry because the actress was filming a romantic scene with James Franco.

“At some point, I stood up, and Johnny kicked me in the back, causing me to fall over. Johnny threw his boot at me while I was on the ground. Johnny continued to scream obscenities until he went into the plane bathroom and passed out locked in the bathroom for the remainder of the flight.” (RELATED: Johnny Depp Sues Amber Heard For $50M In Defamation Suit)

Heard says Depp apologized in a text later and his assistant Stephen Deuters also messaged her, saying Johnny “was appalled. When I told him he kicked you, he cried.” Deuters added, “He’s a little lost boy. And needs all the help he can get.”

Heard goes on to describe the abuse she endured during a three-day bender while Depp was supposed to be sober. The argument allegedly began over Depp’s use of ecstasy.

“That night, Johnny shoved me into a ping pong table that collapsed underneath me. Johnny threw bottles through the window panels of a glass door, breaking two panes, and leaving glass everywhere,” Heard recalled. “Johnny then grabbed me, gripping my body and nightgown. He tore the nightgown off, and at some point, I was naked and barefoot, covered in alcohol and glass.”

Heard calls this ordeal “one of the most horrific and scariest moments” saying, “Johnny grabbed me by the neck and collarbone and slammed me against the countertop. I struggled to stand up as he strangled me, but my arms and feet kept slipping and sliding on to the spilled alcohol and were dragged against the broken glass on the countertop and floor, which repeatedly slashed my feet and arms. Scared for my life, I told Johnny, ‘You are hurting me and cutting me,’” Heard said.

Depp has not responded to the detailed allegations, but his attorney released a statement regarding Heard’s op-ed.

The “implication that Mr. Depp is a domestic abuser is categorically and demonstrably false,” his attorney said.