Celebrate Brooklyn Decker’s Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Brooklyn Decker’s birthday on Friday.

In honor of the actress's 33rd birthday, we scoured the internet to find her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. There have been so many of them.

Born in Kettering, Ohio, the model-turned-actress got her introduction to the fashion world when she was discovered walking in the shopping mall, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Her modeling career immediately took off with her walking the runway and gracing the cover of dozens of magazines.

But it wasn’t until she got picked to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2006, 2007 and again in 2008 that she became a household name.

Then being selected to be the cover model of the 2010 annual swimsuit issue launched her into a worldwide celebrity.

At the same time, Decker was trying her hand at acting and started appearing on the small screen in shows like "Chuck" in 2007 and "Royal Pains" in 2009. Soon she would make it to the big screen when she starred alongside such celebs as Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in the hit comedy "Just Go With It" in 2011.

The following year she would land a part in the epic sci-fi adventure in another one of our favorite films, "Battleship." If you haven't seen it, I can't recommend it more highly.

Here’s to hoping this is her greatest year yet. Happy birthday, Brooklyn!