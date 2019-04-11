Clemson Reportedly Turns Away 5-Star Football Recruit Reggie Grimes, Says There’s No Space

Clemson’s football team is apparently so good these days that they don’t have space for the best recruits in America.

Reggie Grimes, a five star recruit, was apparently told that the Tigers didn’t have room for him on the roster, according to the Tennessean on Monday. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabam a For National Title)

There have also been other reports confirming the same.

Clemson is telling five stars they’re full. It is April 9th. pic.twitter.com/sMZIWeSsc0 — Harrison Tenzer (@harrison_tenzer) April 9, 2019

This is literally insane. Imagine being ranked as the 28th best player in America for the 2020 class and having a school flat out just tell you that there’s no room at the inn for you.

So far, the Tigers have zero five star commits, according to 247Sports rankings. Something isn’t adding up here, but I’m not sure what it is.

Why wouldn’t they want a guy who currently ranked higher than every single recruit they have for 2020?

I don’t know what Dabo is cooking with the Tigers, but I’m not going to doubt him until he starts losing. All that man knows how to do is win.

It’s just a bit weird that he’d turn away one of the best recruits in America over a space issue. Bold strategy for sure, but again, we can’t really question a man with two national title rings.

Hell, if Clemson doesn’t want him, then my Badgers would be more than happy to make accommodations for him on campus.