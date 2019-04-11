Gowdy Dismisses Swalwell’s Presidential Run

Former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy dismissed Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell’s presidential candidacy during a Thursday appearance on The Story With Martha MacCallum.

MacCallum played a clip of Democrats criticizing Attorney General William Barr for stating his belief that “spying did occur” on the Trump campaign earlier this week.

“I think that last voice was Eric Swalwell’s and for your viewers that don’t know who that is, that’s a member of the judiciary committee and intelligence committee from California, he’s running for president, which I’m sure none of your viewers are familiar with and they won’t be a year from now,” Gowdy stated. “So he’s trying to get attention.” (RELATED: Swalwell Refuses To Say If He Believes Most Salacious Trump Dossier Claim)

“Nancy Pelosi said that Barr was off the rails, if anyone in the country would understand being off the rails, it would be Speaker Pelosi. This is a guy who was voice voted by the Senate. Democrats loved him. They thought he was an institutionalist, he was going to revive the Department of Justice,” he added.

“What they don’t like is what he summarized in the Mueller report. That’s what they don’t like. No collusion and we decided there is no obstruction of justice. And now, if that wasn’t bad enough, now he’s going to say something as crazy as, we are going to look at the origins of this investigation to make sure the law was followed. That’s what they are upset about.”

Swalwell announced he will be running for president in a during his appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday night.

Rolling out what is presumably his campaign slogan, he tweeted, “Are you ready America? Let’s go big, be bold, and do good!”

