Watch Johnny Depp In The Trailer For ‘The Professor’

Johnny Depp’s new movie “The Professor” looks awful.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB, is, “A college professor lives his life with reckless abandon after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I’m a fan of Depp’s acting, but I was not inspired at all from the trailer to believe this movie will be any good. In fact, I believe it’s going to absolutely flop.

Give it a watch below.

We all know Depp has gone through some rough times lately. He went through a nasty divorce from Amber Heard and reportedly lost hundreds of millions of dollars.

It hasn’t been a great run for him lately, and I’m not sure “The Professor” is going to do much to pick him up out of the slump. I don’t believe that at all. (RELATED: Johnny Depp‘s Career Takes Another Major Hit. Things Just Keep Getting Worse)

Depp has had some solid movies lately. “Black Mass” was an awesome film, and it was another reminder of how great he can be.

However, this movie looks like trash. I want Depp to be gritty or to be a pirate. I don’t want him to be some professor living life.

This has paycheck movie written all over it. I’m sure they paid him to the point he couldn’t say no, but I have a good feeling that he’s going to regret taking this role.

You just hate to see it!