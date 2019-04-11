Justice Democrats Spokesman: New York Post’s 9/11 Cover Incites ‘More Fear And Hatred Of’ Muslims

The communications director for Justice Democrats PAC accused Rupert Murdoch, the owner of the New York Post, of “inciting more fear and hatred” against Muslims after the paper criticized Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s description of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks as “some people did something.”

Omar called on Muslim Americans to “raise hell” and “make people uncomfortable” during a speech before the Council on American-Islamic Relations in late March. The Minnesota representative said during her speech that Muslim-Americans “lost access to our civil liberties” after the 9/11 attacks.

“Here’s your something — 2,977 people dead by terrorism,” the Post’s front page read Thursday with a picture of the Twin Towers on fire the day of the terrorist attack. (RELATED: Rep. Ilhan Omar Describes 9/11 Terror Attacks: ‘Some People Did Something’)

The Post’s front page is “disgusting and dangerous,” Justice Democrats communications director Waleed Shahid tweeted Thursday.

Rupert Murdoch inciting more fear and hatred of @IlhanMN and Muslims in the New York Post this morning. Disgusting and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/yduzwY5hT2 — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) April 11, 2019

The New York Post and Fox News are owned by a racist billionaire, Rupert Murdoch, who knows exactly what he’s doing. Murdoch is part of a billionaire class that wants to divide and conquer America through hate and fear.@IlhanMN and all Americans deserve not to live in fear. https://t.co/dIaD3Ju7pg — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) April 11, 2019

Shahid has worked as a campaign staffer for a number of progressive politicians, including Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

WATCH:

Justice Democrats, the political action committee that Ocasio-Cortez controlled during her primary, endorsed Omar’s 2018 election campaign and currently features the Somali-American on its Twitter header photo.

Another Justice Democrats-endorsed politician, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, also weighed in on the Post’s cover story, saying the paper was “endangering the life of Rep. Omar.”

The NY Post knows exactly what it’s doing – taking quotes out of context and evoking painful imagery to spread hate and endangering the life of Rep. Omar. Shame on them, and shame on Rupert Murdoch. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 11, 2019

“Shame on them, and shame on Rupert Murdoch,” Tlaib said.

Follow Andrew on Twitter. Contact Andrew securely at AndrewKerrNC@protonmail.com

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.