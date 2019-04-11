Love Your Pet? Consider Getting Them This Automatic Pet Fountain Or This Feeding Bowl With A Built-In Scale

Luckily for those of us who love pets, the quality of pet food, accessories, healthcare, daycare, etc. is on the rise as the market expands. The downside to this development is that getting the best of the best for your pets is getting more expensive than ever…but it doesn’t have to be.

Domipet, a company dedicated to creating products that pets love, has a creative way to get your pet the water they need, in a cool-looking and healthy way.

Get this Domipet Automatic Water Dispenser on sale now for $29.99 on Amazon

This Domipet Water fountain not only looks cooler than your average run of the mill water bowl, it also can automatically dispense the correct amount of water, and utilizes 4-layer reinforced filtration to filter out hair impurities or other things you don’t want your pet drinking. It’s also easy to know when you need to add water, as the transparent water pipe design allows the buoy moving up and down to show the water volume. Your pet will also be entertained by this fountain as as they can lick water from 3 different spraying angles, and can also can drink from the low storage pool area.

And best of all? This water fountain is on sale for just $29.99 on Amazon with free Prime shipping.

Domipet pet water fountains encourage cats and dogs to drink more. Keep your pet hydrated and healthy with fresh, filtered water. Domipet pet water fountains encourage cats and dogs to drink more. Posted by Domipet on Friday, March 15, 2019

Now you may be asking, but what about upgrading my pet’s food bowl?

Domipet has you covered again with an innovative pet bowl, designed with a creative slow maze and stainless steel partition that will help your pet slow down their eating.

This Slow Feeder Stainless Steel Bowl is on sale now on Amazon for just $35.99 and includes free Prime shipping

This food bowl also doubles as a scale, holding up to 500G of dry, wet or raw food, and allowing you to customize the precise amount of food that gets dispensed….automatically! It’s also easily washable, sticks to the floor with rubber buttons (so your pet doesn’t push or knock the bowl over), and is on sale for just $35.99 on Amazon with free Prime shipping.

So what are you waiting for? Get these two Domipet products on sale at Amazon now. Your pet will be very glad you did!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

