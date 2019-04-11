New York Post Fires Back At Omar’s Trivialization Of 9/11: ‘Here’s Your Something’

The New York Post’s front cover Thursday gave a blunt response to Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s characterization of the 9/11 terrorist attacks as “some people” who “did something.” The headline in large white font reads, “Here’s Your Something,” coupled with an image of the World Trade Center being hit by a plane in the background.

Omar delivered a speech March 23 — surfacing on Twitter just this week — at a Council for Islamic Relations (CAIR) fundraiser event, where she used non-specific terms to describe the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks: “some people did something.” She seemed to be trying to make the case to a majority-Muslim audience that the attacks didn’t warrant restricted “access” to the “civil liberties” of Muslims.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11, because they recognize that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” Omar said in her speech. (RELATED: Rep. Ilhan Omar Describes 9/11 Terror Attacks: ‘Some People Did Something)

The New York Post was making a clear gesture against Omar’s comment in their Thursday, April 11 cover, with a subtitle reading “2,977 people dead by terrorism”.

The New York Post’s cover for Thursday calls out Ilhan Omar for trivializing the 9/11 terrorist attacks as “some people did something” pic.twitter.com/xToghXSGw5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 11, 2019

The New York Post Editorial Board published an article, Wednesday, titled, “Ilhan Omar’s outrageous writeoff of 9/11’s horrors,” that is deeply critical of the congresswoman and her fairly recent remarks.

“Some people did something? Wow. What a way to describe the heinous surprise attack on America that claimed 3,000 lives,” the article reads.

It continues, “Omar’s cavalier brushing off of the murder of thousands of innocents on 9/11 should shock all Americans, Muslims included.”