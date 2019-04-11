Ocasio-Cortez Defends Omar, Claims She’s Done More For 9/11 Victims Than Dan Crenshaw

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended fellow freshman Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on Thursday, saying that Omar had done more for 9/11 victims than the GOP. Ocasio-Cortez then turned the attack on one of Omar’s critics specifically: Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

Omar drew the ire of many Americans when she referenced the 9/11 terror attacks by saying, “Some people did something” while claiming that the attacks had been used to justify the mistreatment of Muslims. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Called Stephen Miller A White Nationalist: Trump Jr. Fires Back Immediately)

Crenshaw, who served as a U.S. Navy SEAL after 9/11, was one of many to call out Omar on Twitter.

The New York Post responded to Omar’s comments by putting a photo of the burning Twin Towers on the cover of Thursday’s edition with the headline, “Here’s Your ‘Something.'”

Ocasio-Cortez first defended Omar by attacking the New York Post and blaming the GOP.

And then she turned the attack on Crenshaw.

Representative-elect Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) looks as his wife Tara draws 59 during a lottery for office assignments on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Several were quick to point out that Crenshaw sacrificed his eye — and volunteered to sacrifice his life — to fight terrorism.

It should also be noted that the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund that Ocasio-Cortez mentioned has not even been voted on yet. And while Crenshaw may not have co-sponsored it, he does not appear to have stated any opposition to it.

