Ocasio-Cortez Defends Omar, Claims She’s Done More For 9/11 Victims Than Dan Crenshaw

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended fellow freshman Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on Thursday, saying that Omar had done more for 9/11 victims than the GOP. Ocasio-Cortez then turned the attack on one of Omar’s critics specifically: Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

Omar drew the ire of many Americans when she referenced the 9/11 terror attacks by saying, “Some people did something” while claiming that the attacks had been used to justify the mistreatment of Muslims. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Called Stephen Miller A White Nationalist: Trump Jr. Fires Back Immediately)

Crenshaw, who served as a U.S. Navy SEAL after 9/11, was one of many to call out Omar on Twitter.

First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as “some people who did something”. Unbelievable. https://t.co/IKtoZWWmIT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 9, 2019

The New York Post responded to Omar’s comments by putting a photo of the burning Twin Towers on the cover of Thursday’s edition with the headline, “Here’s Your ‘Something.'”

Today’s cover of the New York Post. pic.twitter.com/09EYCAXTDe — Josh Sternberg (@joshsternberg) April 11, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez first defended Omar by attacking the New York Post and blaming the GOP.

I’m not going to quote the NY Post’s horrifying, hateful cover. Here’s 1 fact: @IlhanMN is a cosponsor of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. She‘s done more for 9/11 families than the GOP who won’t even support healthcare for 1st responders- yet are happy to weaponize her faith. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 11, 2019

And then she turned the attack on Crenshaw.

You refuse to cosponsor the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund, yet have the audacity to drum resentment towards Ilhan w/completely out-of-context quotes. In 2018, right-wing extremists were behind almost ALL US domestic terrorist killings. Why don’t you go do something about that? https://t.co/rkb92IxkKX — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 11, 2019

Several were quick to point out that Crenshaw sacrificed his eye — and volunteered to sacrifice his life — to fight terrorism.

Are you aware that you’re speaking to a veteran who lost his eye in combat? — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 11, 2019

“Why don’t you go do something about terrorism?” AOC asked Dan Crenshaw. https://t.co/VBG2kAjB8n — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) April 11, 2019

AOC is attacking Dan Crenshaw for not fighting for 9/11 victims Crenshaw is a decorated war hero, who, as a Navy SEAL, lost his eye fighting terrorists in Afghanistan and earned 2 Bronze Stars (one with Valor), the Purple Heart, and the Navy Commendation Medal with Valor pic.twitter.com/HHa7Ay4WDj — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 11, 2019

It should also be noted that the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund that Ocasio-Cortez mentioned has not even been voted on yet. And while Crenshaw may not have co-sponsored it, he does not appear to have stated any opposition to it.

