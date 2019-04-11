Report: Olivia Jade Parties In LA While Her Parents Deal With The College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade has reportedly been out partying while her parents deal with the legal repercussions of their alleged involvement in the college admissions scam.

The social media influencer and friends were spotted in Los Angeles partying days before Loughlin and her husband rejected the plea deal they were offered, according to a report published Wednesday by US Weekly.

Olivia and friends were out over the weekend “drinking, laughing and stayed out late,” a source told the magazine. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Reportedly Fighting To Avoid Prison)

“Olivia is focusing all her time on hanging with friends, a lot of whom are social media influencers and internet stars, and she’s been filming some content with them,” a source told US. “She’s trying to live her life normally again.”

Reminder: Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters admission into a top tier university. They have been indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. After rejecting a plea deal, the couple was slapped with another charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

This story just gets better and better. While Olivia’s parents’ lives are crumbling around them, the social media influencer is trying to get her own life back to normal. That’s just too funny to me.

I am genuinely shocked she thinks her life is going to be any sense of normal while her parents face 20 years in prison.