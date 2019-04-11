Why Won’t The Packers Discuss The Bleacher Report Article About Aaron Rodgers?

The Green Bay Packers aren’t addressing a recent article about Aaron Rodgers, and it’s starting to raise some questions.

Bleacher Report dropped an incredible article full of allegations that Aaron Rodgers is incredibly difficult to work with and doesn’t get along with Mike McCarthy and much more.

The Packers quarterback has responded to the article by calling it a “smear,” but the Packers organization as a whole has stayed silent. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Responds To Critical Bleacher Report Article As ‘A Smear Attack’)

As pointed out by ProFootballTalk, the fact the team isn’t moving the needle at all only makes it look like all the allegations are more credible.

I have to agree with Mike Florio on this one. The fact the Packers aren’t out here in the media nonstop defending Rodgers is very strange.

I have a theory as to why the Packers have kept their mouths shut as an organization, and it’s super simple. Many claims in the BR article would be easy to check and they’d be hard to deny.

The organization starts issuing denials, do they really want to open the door to further investigation? The answer is an overwhelming no.

Many people, myself included, don’t really struggle to believe that Aaron Rodgers isn’t easy to get along with. I’ve thought that for a very long time.

I mean, he even has Greg Jennings out here ripping him, and it seems very credible.

.@GregJennings responds to @AaronRodgers12: “Before I ever told that story, this was my stance: I wanted to talk to him behind closed doors and just air it out… If he’s listening now, my number hasn’t changed. He knows how to get in contact with me.” pic.twitter.com/qZPBDkciYH — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 9, 2019

