Pamela Anderson Reacts On Twitter Over Julian Assange’s Arrest

Pamela Anderson went off Thursday about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s arrest in London in a string of Tweets.

The “Baywatch” star shared a link to donate to the “Wikileaks Defense Fund,” followed by an outburst of tweets directed towards the U.S., President Donald Trump, Ecuador and the U.K.

I am in shock..

I couldn’t hear clearly what he said?

He looks very bad.

How could you Equador ?

(Because he exposed you).

How could you UK. ?

Of course – you are America’s bitch and

you need a diversion from your idiotic Brexit bullshit. — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) April 11, 2019

Anderson says she is “in shock” after watching a video of Assange being arrested outside of the Ecuador Embassy. (RELATED: Pamela Anderson Takes A Dig At Trump)

“He looks very bad. How could you Equador [sic] ? (because he exposed you),” Anderson tweeted. “How could you UK. ? Of course- you are America’s bitch and you need a diversion from your idiotic Brexit bulls**t.”

“And the USA ? This toxic coward of a President. He needs to rally his base? – You are selfish and cruel. You have taken the entire world backwards. You are devils and liars and thieves,” Anderson continued. “And you will ROTT And WE WILL RISE.”

WATCH: Moment Julian Assange is CARRIED out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. pic.twitter.com/OEeqmoksGr — RT UK (@RTUKnews) April 11, 2019

Anderson has defended Assange and visited him often during the seven years he has taken refuge in the Ecuador Embassy.

“I’m deeply concerned about his health and well-being. His human rights have been abused before without sunlight but this is extraordinary. Incommunicado. No visitors. No internet. No phone calls. No access to outside world,” Anderson told the New York Post in 2018. “This is torture- a slow, painful death [at] the hands of the US [and] UK.”

There were rumors that Anderson was personally involved with Assange, but Insiders told Page Six that her visits were more to help keep Anderson in the spotlight and a fixture of the press.