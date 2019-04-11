Report: Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Kevin Hunter

Talk show host Wendy Williams has filed for divorce from TV producer Kevin Hunter.

The couple has been married for 22 years. Williams served Hunter divorces papers Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m., according to Page Six. Rumors of cheating have been surrounding the couple for years.

The divorce news follows video surfacing of Williams without her wedding ring on early Thursday morning. Her makeup artist shared a video of Williams in which she was wearing a ring, but not her wedding ring.

Williams batted away the rumors after she came back from her two-month hiatus saying that her and Hunter were still together.

“I’m still very much in love with my husband. Don’t ask me about mine. It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime,” Williams said about her wedding ring. (RELATED: Wendy Williams Is Taking A Break From Her Show)

Neither Williams or Hunter have never confirmed that the cheating rumors are true, but the press has consistently clung to the rumor. The alleged mistress even recently had Hunter’s baby, according to reports.

Hunter and his mistress were introduced to each other through Williams’ friend Charlamange Tha God for business purposes.

“Just because I introduce you to someone doesn’t mean 10 years later you need to be in a picture with them showing all your teeth and her throwing up duck lips and a peace sign,” Charlamagne said.