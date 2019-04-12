Watch The Trailer For The New Assassin Movie ‘Anna’

“Anna” looks like it could be one of the best movies of 2019.

The plot, according to IMDB, is, “Beneath Anna Poliatova’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world’s most feared government assassins.”

It stars Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy and Sasha Luss in the lead roles, and the entire trailer is pretty much just one nonstop fight sequence. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

Give it a watch below.

I don’t know about all of you guys, but I think this looks absolutely awesome. A badass woman who fights and kills people and is a smoke? Yeah, you can go ahead and take the money out of my wallet right now.

There’s no chance I’m missing this one when it hits theaters June 21. No chance at all, and I think Sasha Luss is an absolute star just waiting to blow up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Luss (@sashaluss) on Apr 10, 2019 at 12:23pm PDT

Again, I really want to drive this point home for anybody not getting it, she is a complete certified smoke by any standard you can think of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Luss (@sashaluss) on Mar 6, 2019 at 6:51am PST

This one should be great. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter