Ariana Grande Reveals Personal Brain Scans Showing PTSD

Ariana Grande shocked fans Thursday night after sharing photos of brain scans on her Instagram.

The 25-year-old pop singer shared a photo of a healthy brain compared to a brain of someone suffering from PTSD. She then shared her own scans, which look significantly different than the picture of a healthy brain.

On a recent Instagram Stories update, Ariana Grande showed the results of her PTSD (a mental disorder that develops after a person is exposed to a traumatic event) affected brain compared to a healthy one. pic.twitter.com/6EVmybMP6l — Ariana Grande Access (@arianaaccesscom) April 11, 2019

In 2017, a suicide bomber killed 22 people as people they were leaving Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena in England. The singer has been open about PTSD that she has experienced since the bombing.

Grande detailed her PTSD episodes in the August 2018 cover story for Elle Magazine. (RELATED: Grande Filed Trademark For ‘Thank U, Next’)

“When I got home from tour, I had really wild dizzy spells, this feeling like I couldn’t breathe,” Grande said. “I would be in a good mood, fine and happy, and they would hit me out of nowhere. I’ve always had anxiety, but it had never been physical before. There were a couple of months straight [when] I felt so upside down.”

After returning to the United States, Grande cried often and didn’t speak for two days.

“You hear about these things. You see it on the news, you tweet a hashtag. It’s happened before, and it’ll happen again,” Grande said. “It makes you sad, you think about it for a little, and then people move on. But experiencing something like that firsthand, you think of everything different.”