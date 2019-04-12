Brie Larson Snaps Back At Chris Hemsworth After He Suggests She Wants To Be The Next Tom Cruise

Actress Brie Larson seemed slightly annoyed with “Avengers: End Game” co-star Chris Hemsworth when he commented on how she did her own stunts for the movie and wants to be like Tom Cruise.

The clip shared Friday by Entertainment Tonight shows the 29-year-old “Captain Marvel” star responding to Hemsworth’s stunt comments, saying, “See, this is the thing: I did my stunts because I thought that’s what everyone did.” (RELATED: Watch The Latest Electric Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’)

“Kind of Tom Cruise over here,” Hemsworth explained, and that’s when the interview went off the rails.

“No,” Larson snapped back. “I’ll be the first me, not the next Tom Cruise. Thank you very much.”

The interview was part of the promotion of the highly anticipated upcoming film from Disney Marvel Studio “Avengers: Endgame.” (RELATED: One Movie Is Expected To Obliterate The Box Office. The Numbers Are Huge)

As previously reported, presale tickets for the film created total chaos recently on movie tickets sites like Atom, AMC and Fandango as fans flocked to them to grab up those first tickets, causing some of them crashing.

Atom Ticket reported that within the first hour the sales for the upcoming superhero film — with the return of such stars as Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Robert Downey Jr., set a new record for the mobile ticket retailer, outselling last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” by a mile.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to finally see the next chapter in the “Avengers” franchise when it hits theaters April 26th.