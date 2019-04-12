Cory Booker Pushes Back Against Critics, Says He Wants To Be With Rosario Dawson ‘Forever’

The relationship between Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Hollywood actress Rosario Dawson is heating up.

During a “Good Day New York” appearance Friday, Booker pushed aside comments saying that his relationship with Dawson is just for his presidential run, according to a report published by Page Six.

“She and I are not trying to put this through a political lens. We’re just two people in love trying to build a great relationship every day,” Booker told Rosanna Scotto and Lori Stokes.

“Because I’ll tell you what, in my best case scenario, I get elected to president, I serve two terms. That’s just 10 years … nine years of my life. What I’m trying to create with Rosario is something that’ll last forever,” Booker added. (RELATED: Cory Booker Opens Up About His Relationship With Rosario Dawson On ‘Ellen’)

Booker revealed he met Dawson at a fundraiser for Ben Jealous, former president of the NAACP. Dawson reportedly didn’t give him the time of day.

“So we met again, and I had one of those really awkward experiences. I’m a United States senator, and I had to get up the courage to walk up to her and ask her for her phone number. And this doesn’t make me nervous, but that made me nervous,” Booker said during a CNN Town Hall.

The couple was first spotted together New York City in January. As previously reported, Dawson confirmed the relationship to TMZ in early March.