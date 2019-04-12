First Trailer For Star Wars Episode IX Released

The name of the next movie in the “Star Wars” saga was finally revealed Friday, along with the new trailer.

Star Wars Episode IX will be called “The Rise of Skywalker.” The film will feature the return of the same cast from the first two movies, including Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, and Mark Hamill. Carrie Fisher will also feature in the film as “Princess Leia,” despite having passed away in 2016. The filmmakers will incorporate Fisher into the film by using unused footage from previous filming. (RELATED: Enjoy Your Star Wars Nostalgia With These Pajamas That Are Over 50% Off)

WATCH:

Every generation has a legend. Watch the brand-new teaser for Star Wars: #EpisodeIX. pic.twitter.com/fWMS13ekdZ — Star Wars (@starwars) April 12, 2019

After the abomination that was “The Last Jedi,” I promised myself that I was done with Star Wars. (RELATED: ‘The Last Jedi’ Is Full Of Weak Male Characters And Steeped In Politically Correct Orthodoxy)

After watching this trailer, I’m willing to give the series a chance again. I will proceed with cautious optimism.

